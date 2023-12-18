Fort Hunter Liggett partners with Operations Santa to give back to the community

For three consecutive years, U.S. Army Reserve installation Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) partners with Monterey County and many other government and community organizations for another successful Operation Santa event. The event provides free food and toys for families in the county during the holiday season. The number of families supported have steadily increased from 300 in the first year and 440 families this year.



“This event is slowly and surely growing,” said Monterey County 3rd District Supervisor Chris Lopez who spearheaded the effort in 2021 to bring Operation Santa to the county. “We are really focused on just making this a magic day for families who might not get that without this event.”



As a civil affairs officer, the FHL commander Col. Stephen Trotter knows the importance of community relations. “The opportunity to come out and work with the community…see children getting toys…and seeing the graciousness of the community coming out in force is an amazing experience,” said Trotter. “And for the Army Reserve and Fort Hunter Liggett to be able to support is just icing on the cake. It’s an awesome opportunity.”



FHL is part of the planning committee, provides event volunteers and coordinates with Mercy Air 20 to fly in Santa. 20 volunteers participated this year which included Mr. and Mrs. Claus and the Grinch.



“We are really happy for this event because money is tight and we want to provide for our family,” said one King City resident who has participated in Operation Santa for the last two years.



Lopez says it all started with a dream of wanting Santa Claus to fly into south county and bring some magic to the community. He says one of the more critical partners that they’ve developed over the years is with the schools. “When you want to target those with the biggest needs, you need a partner who can help identify those people,” said Lopez.



Lopez’s long-term vision for Operation Santa is to host several events throughout the County but transportation for families is an issue that needs to be overcome. “There’s so much need in our valley and the magic is a need I think we all share. When we feel it and see it, it gives us the energy to get through those tough days,” said Lopez.



Assemblyman Robert Rivas, Food Bank of Monterey County, the California Water Service, California Highway Patrol, King City, Mercy Air, and FHL have partnered in Operation Santa since 2021.



The City of King has hosted this event for three years at various locations. “I’m really appreciative of the government and private entities coming together for the community,” said Mayor Mike LeBarre. “And Fort Hunter Liggett is part of the community and are great neighbors.”



And last but not least to provide some feedback is Santa himself. “It was an amazing experience to be representing a person who brings joy to children across the globe,” said Tom Brown who works as a contractor with the FHL Logistics Readiness Center. “Kudos to all the volunteers…whether gathering and assembling the gifts or food or simply putting a smile on another person’s face,” said Brown. FHL Staff Action Officer Ann King has faithfully portrayed Mrs. Claus since 2021.



The U.S. Army Reserve and Fort Hunter Liggett are proud to support the community and looks forward to 2024 Operation Santa.

