    FHL supports Operation Santa [Image 1 of 6]

    FHL supports Operation Santa

    KING CITY, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett command team, volunteers and event sponsors with King City Mayor Mike LeBarre and Monterey County District 3 Supervisor Chris Lopez, who spearheaded Operation Santa for the Salinas Valley in 2021.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 12:42
    This work, FHL supports Operation Santa [Image 6 of 6], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Hunter Liggett partners with Operations Santa to give back to the community

    U.S. Army Reserve
    community relations
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Operation Santa

