Fort Hunter Liggett command team, volunteers and event sponsors with King City Mayor Mike LeBarre and Monterey County District 3 Supervisor Chris Lopez, who spearheaded Operation Santa for the Salinas Valley in 2021.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 12:42
|Photo ID:
|8176719
|VIRIN:
|231214-A-OV743-4106
|Resolution:
|1024x598
|Size:
|222.02 KB
|Location:
|KING CITY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FHL supports Operation Santa [Image 6 of 6], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Hunter Liggett partners with Operations Santa to give back to the community
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT