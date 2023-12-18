U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Levi Wolf, a satellite transmission system operator with 7th Communication Battalion, right, grapples with Sgt. Daniel Gonzalez, a supply chain and materiel management specialist, during a Martial Arts Instructor course culminating event at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Dec. 14, 2023. The purpose of the Martial Arts Instructor course is to certify Marines to instruct and monitor Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training and advance Marines to the belt level held by the MAI. Upon graduation of the course, Marines will receive the free military occupational specialty of 0916. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

