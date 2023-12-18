U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aaliyah Aguallo, an administrative specialist with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, left, and Cpl. Hunter Harris, a field artillery radar operator with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, prepare to grapple during a Martial Arts Instructor course culminating event at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Dec. 14, 2023. The purpose of the Martial Arts Instructor course is to certify Marines to instruct and monitor Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training and advance Marines to the belt level held by the MAI. Upon graduation of the course, Marines will receive the free military occupational specialty of 0916.

