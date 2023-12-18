U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dawyne Johnson, an administrative specialist with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, top, and Cpl. Axel Calvo, a motor transport operator with 3rd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment grapple during a Martial Arts Instructor course culminating event at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Dec. 14, 2023. The purpose of the Martial Arts Instructor course is to certify Marines to instruct and monitor Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training and advance Marines to the belt level held by the MAI. Upon graduation of the course, Marines will receive the free military occupational specialty of 0916. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

