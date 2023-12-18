Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Martial Arts Instructor Course Culminating Event [Image 10 of 27]

    Martial Arts Instructor Course Culminating Event

    CAMP HANSEN, JAPAN

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Neilon Parsons, an aviation operations specialist with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, performs a fireman’s carry during a Martial Arts Instructor course culminating event at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Dec. 14, 2023. The purpose of the Martial Arts Instructor course is to certify Marines to instruct and monitor Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training and advance Marines to the belt level held by the MAI. Upon graduation of the course, Marines will receive the free military occupational specialty of 0916. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 01:50
    Photo ID: 8176071
    VIRIN: 231214-M-MO098-1406
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Martial Arts Instructor Course Culminating Event [Image 27 of 27], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Grappling
    MAI
    MCMAP
    III MEF

