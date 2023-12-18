231213-N-WC492-1286

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 13, 2023) RADM Satoshi Tsukazaki, Commander, Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) Hospital Yokosuka observes United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) surgical teams engaged in a joint exercise at United States Naval Hospital Yokosuka. This training simulation was held December 13, and showcased

the partnership between the allied forces by bolstering medical preparedness and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

