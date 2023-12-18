YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 13, 2023) VADM Hiroshi Ito, Commandant JMSDF Yokosuka District shakes hands with United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka Commanding Officer, CAPT. T. Blair Hines during his visit to United States Naval Hospital Yokosuka to observe a joint exercise between Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) and USNMRTC surgical teams on December 13. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 18:39 Photo ID: 8175841 VIRIN: 231213-N-WC492-1229 Resolution: 1920x1356 Size: 2.15 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Hometown: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 231213-N-WC492-1229 [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.