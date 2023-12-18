Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 13, 2023) VADM Hiroshi Ito, Commandant JMSDF Yokosuka District and RADM Satoshi Tsukazaki, Commander, Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) Hospital Yokosuka, meet outside United States Naval Hospital with United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka Commanding Officer, CAPT. T. Blair Hines during a training exercise held on December 13. USNMRTC Yokosuka and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) medical teams engaged in a joint exercise at United States Naval Hospital Yokosuka. This training simulation showcased the partnership between the allied forces by bolstering medical preparedness and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 231213-N-WC492-1150 [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical Training

    USNH Yokosuka
    USNMRTC Yokosuka

