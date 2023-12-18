YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 13, 2023) VADM Hiroshi Ito, Commandant JMSDF Yokosuka District and RADM Satoshi Tsukazaki, Commander, Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) Hospital Yokosuka, meet outside United States Naval Hospital with United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka Commanding Officer, CAPT. T. Blair Hines during a training exercise held on December 13. USNMRTC Yokosuka and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) medical teams engaged in a joint exercise at United States Naval Hospital Yokosuka. This training simulation showcased the partnership between the allied forces by bolstering medical preparedness and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 18:39
|Photo ID:
|8175840
|VIRIN:
|231213-N-WC492-1150
|Resolution:
|1900x1170
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 231213-N-WC492-1150 [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT