YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 13, 2023) VADM Hiroshi Ito, Commandant JMSDF Yokosuka District and RADM Satoshi Tsukazaki, Commander, Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) Hospital Yokosuka, meet outside United States Naval Hospital with United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka Commanding Officer, CAPT. T. Blair Hines during a training exercise held on December 13. USNMRTC Yokosuka and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) medical teams engaged in a joint exercise at United States Naval Hospital Yokosuka. This training simulation showcased the partnership between the allied forces by bolstering medical preparedness and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 18:39 Photo ID: 8175840 VIRIN: 231213-N-WC492-1150 Resolution: 1900x1170 Size: 2.22 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Hometown: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 231213-N-WC492-1150 [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.