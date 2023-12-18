USNMRTC Yokosuka and JSDF held novel surgical team exercise.

Photo By Daniel Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 13, 2023) RADM Satoshi Tsukazaki, Commander, Japan Self-Defense...... read more read more Photo By Daniel Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 13, 2023) RADM Satoshi Tsukazaki, Commander, Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) Hospital Yokosuka observes United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) surgical teams engaged in a joint exercise at United States Naval Hospital Yokosuka. This training simulation was held December 13, and showcased the partnership between the allied forces by bolstering medical preparedness and interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan—In a collaborative effort to strengthen readiness and foster partnership, United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) surgical teams engaged in a pivotal and historic joint exercise. This unprecedented training simulation was held December 13, showcasing the dedication to partnership between the allied forces in bolstering medical preparedness and interoperability.



Taking place at United States Naval Hospital Yokosuka this exercise was attended by distinguished participants and guests which included Vice Admiral (VADM) Hiroshi Ito, Commandant JMSDF Yokosuka District, Dr. Harita, Director General for Health and Medicine, Ministry of Defense, Rear Admiral (RADM) Hitoshi Ogawa, Surgeon General and Director of Medicine, Maritime Staff Office, Ministry of Defense, RADM Satoshi Tsukazaki, Commander, Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) Hospital Yokosuka, and CAPT Koji Matsuzaki, Chief of Staff, JSDF Hospital Yokosuka.



The exercise featured a series of simulated scenarios aimed at refining surgical techniques, emergency response coordination, and enhancing mutual understanding of medical practices. With a focus on exchanging best practices and optimizing response strategies, both teams delved into intricate exercises to simulate real-life surgical emergencies, ensuring seamless collaboration in critical situations.



“This joint endeavor reinforces the invaluable bond between our forces, ensuring that we stand ready and unified in our response to any unforeseen challenges,” said USNMRTC Yokosuka Commanding Officer T. Blair Hines. “The exchange of expertise and the seamless coordination exhibited during this exercise fortifies our collective readiness to respond to any crisis.”



The exercises encompassed a wide array of medical situations, including trauma care, emergency surgeries, and mass casualty response, emphasizing the importance of rapid and effective medical interventions in real-time settings.



This successful collaboration between the JSDF and the US Navy surgical teams reaffirms their commitment to teamwork and shared readiness, highlighting joint capabilities to swiftly and effectively respond to all challenges that may arise in their respective maritime domains.



