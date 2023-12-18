Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCOMAC Teaches Air Force Ammo Troops Twice Over [Image 2 of 3]

    AFCOMAC Teaches Air Force Ammo Troops Twice Over

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.1727

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marshall Lonetree-Burgess, 649th Munitions Squadron munition inspector from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, manages ammunition operations on the 9th Munitions Storage Area on Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 13, 2023. Lonetree-Burgess was the 20,000th student to graduate from the Air Force Combat Ammunition Course since the program's inception. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer)

    Date Taken: 12.19.1727
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 17:50
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Ammo
    Training
    AFCOMAC
    9 Muns

