U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marshall Lonetree-Burgess, 649th Munitions Squadron munition inspector from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, manages ammunition operations on the 9th Munitions Storage Area on Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 13, 2023. Lonetree-Burgess was the 20,000th student to graduate from the Air Force Combat Ammunition Course since the program's inception. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.1727
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 17:50
|Photo ID:
|8175811
|VIRIN:
|231213-F-LE520-1075
|Resolution:
|3979x2647
|Size:
|972.19 KB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCOMAC Teaches Air Force Ammo Troops Twice Over [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFCOMAC Teaches Air Force Ammo Troops Twice Over
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT