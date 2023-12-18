AFCOMAC Teaches Air Force Ammo Troops Twice Over

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marshall Lonetree-Burgess, 649th Munitions Squadron munition inspector from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, manages ammunition operations on the 9th Munitions Storage Area on Beale Air Force Base, California, Dec. 13, 2023. Lonetree-Burgess was the 20,000th student to graduate from the Air Force Combat Ammunition Course since the program's inception. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer)

