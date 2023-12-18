AFCOMAC Teaches Air Force Ammo Troops Twice Over

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marshall Lonetree-Burgess, 649th Munitions Squadron munition inspector from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, manages operations during the Air Force Combat Ammunition Course (AFCOMAC), Dec. 13, 2023, on Beale Air Force Base, California. AFCOMAC began in 1986, and has provided 7 and 9-level upgrade training to over 20,000 students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)

