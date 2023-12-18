Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCOMAC Teaches Air Force Ammo Troops Twice Over [Image 3 of 3]

    AFCOMAC Teaches Air Force Ammo Troops Twice Over

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.1428

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marshall Lonetree-Burgess, 649th Munitions Squadron munition inspector from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, manages operations during the Air Force Combat Ammunition Course (AFCOMAC), Dec. 13, 2023, on Beale Air Force Base, California. AFCOMAC began in 1986, and has provided 7 and 9-level upgrade training to over 20,000 students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)

