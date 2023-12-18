Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCOMAC Teaches Air Force Ammo Troops Twice Over [Image 1 of 3]

    AFCOMAC Teaches Air Force Ammo Troops Twice Over

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marshall Lonetree-Burgess, 649th Munitions Squadron munition inspector from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, receives his certificate of completion for the Air Force Combat Ammunition Course (AFCOMAC), Dec. 15, 2023, on Beale Air Force Base, California. Lonetree-Burgess was the 20,000th student to graduate from AFCOMAC since the program’s inception in 1986. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 17:50
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Ammo
    Training
    AFCOMAC
    9 MUNS

