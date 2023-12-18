U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marshall Lonetree-Burgess, 649th Munitions Squadron munition inspector from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, receives his certificate of completion for the Air Force Combat Ammunition Course (AFCOMAC), Dec. 15, 2023, on Beale Air Force Base, California. Lonetree-Burgess was the 20,000th student to graduate from AFCOMAC since the program’s inception in 1986. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samuel A. Burns)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 17:50
|Photo ID:
|8175810
|VIRIN:
|231215-F-WC934-1093
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCOMAC Teaches Air Force Ammo Troops Twice Over [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
