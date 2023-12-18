ACC awarded Army Superior Unit Award

Col. Jason Jefferis plans contracting operations with his team to support Army North operations for COVID-19 March 27, 2020, at the Mission and Installation Contracting Command Field Directorate Office-Fort Sam Houston at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. Army Contracting Command members were awarded the Army Superior Unit Award for its daily contracting efforts from Jan. 1, 2020, to Sep. 10, 2021, as well as its support to COVID-19. Jefferis was the senior contracting officer for ARNORTH and the director of MICC FDO-Fort Sam Houston.

Date Taken: 03.27.2020 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US