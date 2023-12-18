Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC awarded Army Superior Unit Award

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Photo by Ben Gonzales 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Col. Jason Jefferis plans contracting operations with his team to support Army North operations for COVID-19 March 27, 2020, at the Mission and Installation Contracting Command Field Directorate Office-Fort Sam Houston at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. Army Contracting Command members were awarded the Army Superior Unit Award for its daily contracting efforts from Jan. 1, 2020, to Sep. 10, 2021, as well as its support to COVID-19. Jefferis was the senior contracting officer for ARNORTH and the director of MICC FDO-Fort Sam Houston.

    This work, ACC awarded Army Superior Unit Award [Image 3 of 3], by Ben Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Contracting

    #armycontracting

