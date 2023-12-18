ACC awarded Army Superior Unit Award

From left, Maj. Charlie Jones and Maj. Jerry Andes check in to COVID-19 Response Center after having their temperatures checked April 10, 2020, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Army Contracting Command members were awarded the Army Superior Unit Award for its daily contracting efforts from Jan. 1, 2020, to Sep. 10, 2021, as well as its support to COVID-19. Jones is the 377th Theater Sustainment Command Operational Contract Support Integration Cell officer in charge. Andes was the lead contract support officer at the convention center and was the 904th Contracting Battalion operations officer at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

