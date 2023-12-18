Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACC awarded Army Superior Unit Award [Image 1 of 3]

    ACC awarded Army Superior Unit Award

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2020

    Photo by Ben Gonzales 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    From left, Maj. Charlie Jones and Maj. Jerry Andes check in to COVID-19 Response Center after having their temperatures checked April 10, 2020, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Army Contracting Command members were awarded the Army Superior Unit Award for its daily contracting efforts from Jan. 1, 2020, to Sep. 10, 2021, as well as its support to COVID-19. Jones is the 377th Theater Sustainment Command Operational Contract Support Integration Cell officer in charge. Andes was the lead contract support officer at the convention center and was the 904th Contracting Battalion operations officer at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 14:31
    Photo ID: 8175241
    VIRIN: 200410-A-CZ274-1001
    Resolution: 859x644
    Size: 0 B
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC awarded Army Superior Unit Award [Image 3 of 3], by Ben Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACC awarded Army Superior Unit Award
    ACC awarded Army Superior Unit Award
    ACC awarded Army Superior Unit Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ACC awarded Army Superior Unit Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Contracting

    TAGS

    #armycontracting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT