Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACC awarded Army Superior Unit Award [Image 2 of 3]

    ACC awarded Army Superior Unit Award

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2020

    Photo by Ben Gonzales 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Rows of beds and medical equipment line the floor in the CenturyLink Field Event Center in downtown Seattle, Washington, March 30. The site underwent a major transformation from a sports arena to a world-class Army hospital to help free up bed space in local hospitals and allow local medical professionals to focus on providing care to COVID-19 patients. Army Contracting Command members were awarded the Army Superior Unit Award for its daily contracting efforts from Jan. 1, 2020, to Sep. 10, 2021, as well as its support to COVID-19. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, provided military support to the Department of Health and Human Services as well as FEMA in order to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 14:31
    Photo ID: 8175246
    VIRIN: 200303-A-CZ274-1003
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC awarded Army Superior Unit Award [Image 3 of 3], by Ben Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACC awarded Army Superior Unit Award
    ACC awarded Army Superior Unit Award
    ACC awarded Army Superior Unit Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ACC awarded Army Superior Unit Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT