ACC awarded Army Superior Unit Award

Rows of beds and medical equipment line the floor in the CenturyLink Field Event Center in downtown Seattle, Washington, March 30. The site underwent a major transformation from a sports arena to a world-class Army hospital to help free up bed space in local hospitals and allow local medical professionals to focus on providing care to COVID-19 patients. Army Contracting Command members were awarded the Army Superior Unit Award for its daily contracting efforts from Jan. 1, 2020, to Sep. 10, 2021, as well as its support to COVID-19. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, provided military support to the Department of Health and Human Services as well as FEMA in order to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

