ACC awarded Army Superior Unit Award

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Alabama (Dec. 19, 2023) –Army Contracting Command members earned the Army Superior Unit Award for their procurement and acquisition efforts supporting the Army modernization priority in addition to the command’s support to the Coronavirus pandemic during Operation Warp speed Army officials announced in December.



Soldiers and Army civilians serving with ACC between Jan. 1, 2020, and Sep. 10, 2021, at ACC headquarters and the contributing units are authorized the Army Superior Unit Award that is given to Army units displaying meritorious performance of a difficult and challenging mission carried out under extraordinary cases.



During the period of the award, ACC officials awarded more than 286,000 actions valued at approximately $186 billion to deliver synchronized contracting capabilities to deliver readiness for the Army. The ACC team of acquisition civilian and military personnel around the globe enabled operational contracting in a variety of theaters and contingency operations ensuring Soldiers have what they need to fight and win every day. The 6,000 Soldiers, Army civilians and contractors of the command at 100 locations deliver business solutions across the Strategic Support Area while conserving resources to stretch the dollars available for readiness.



During COVID-19, ACC leveraged the entire Army acquisition enterprise to spearhead and synchronize efforts in support of saving lives. More than 370 million vaccine doses were distributed within six months of the vaccines’ emergency use authorization through efforts of ACC members. ACC officials completed 254 contract actions toward COVID-19 during the period of the award. ACC expertly leveraged the entire capacity of the command and every available contracting support brigade to integrate contract support across the joint operations area. At the height of the COVID-19 response, ACC officials provided critical contracting support in more than 15 major cities nationwide while simultaneously providing routine mission support to over 34 posts, camps and stations.



As part of Operation Warp Speed, ACC officials worked with the private sector to scale up the research, development, testing, production, and distribution of vaccines throughout the entire U.S. population. ACC supported the geographic combatant commands through direct support from its contracting support brigades. Members of the contracting support brigades ensured critical and necessary personal protective equipment was secured and rapidly distributed. They also ensured various cleaning activities were ramped up to prevent the spread of contamination, established various life support areas for quarantining moving troops, facilitated the return of contractors and at-risk personnel, and supported the establishment of additional and expanded medical facilities.



“Every day the men and women of the ACC enterprise deliver the power of contracting with precision and agility to achieve the Army’s objectives,” said Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler, the ACC commanding general. “Without your efforts, the scope and scale of the worst pandemic the world has seen since the influenza pandemic of 1918 to 1919 might have been significantly different. ACC was key to the COVID-19 response by synchronizing and integrating all contracting efforts across the U.S. Northern Command area of operations. We procured protective equipment, testing supplies, and built medical facilities and base life support facilities for the most afflicted regions of the nation. We also did this while transitioning the complexities of a hybrid work environment and completing the already significant day-to-day workload required to deliver people, readiness, and modernization outcomes to the Army.”



Units receiving the award are ACC, its subordinate Contracting Centers, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, eight contracting support brigades and 13 contracting battalions. The brigades to receive the Army Superior Unit Award are the 408th Contracting Support Brigade at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina; 409th CSB at Sembach, Germany; 410th CSB at Fort Sam Houston; 411th CSB at Camp Coiner, South Korea; 413th CSB at Fort Shafter, Hawaii; 414th CSB at Vicenza, Italy; 418th CSB at Fort Cavazos, Texas; and 419th CSB at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. The battalions receiving the award are the 900th Contracting Battalion at Fort Cavazos, Texas; 901st CBN at Fort Cavazos; 902nd CBN at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; 904th CBN at Fort Stewart, Georgia; 905th CBN at Fort Liberty; 906th CBN at Camp Humphreys, South Korea; 918th CBN at Fort Bliss, Texas; 919th CBN at Fort Bliss; 921st CBN at Wheeler Air Field, Hawaii; 922nd CBN at Fort Campbell, Kentucky; 923rd CBN at Fort Riley, Kansas; 925th CBN at Fort Drum, New York; and the 928th CBN at Grafenwoeher, Germany. Also authorized to wear the Army Superior Unit Award are members of ACC-Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland; ACC-New Jersey at Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey; ACC-Orlando in Florida; ACC-Redstone Arsenal; ACC-Rock Island in Illinois; and ACC-Detroit Arsenal in Michigan.



About Army Contracting Command

