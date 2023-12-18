Delbert D. Black Pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain.

231213-N-EJ843-1039 ROTA, Spain (Dec. 13, 2023) - Chief Boatswain's Mate Ray Valle, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), overlooks the pier as the ship pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain, Dec. 13, 2023. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

