231213-N-EJ843-1022 ROTA, Spain (Dec. 13, 2023) - Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 1st Class Alec Darson, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), throws a messenger line to the pier from the forecastle as the ship pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain, Dec. 13, 2023. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 12:55 Photo ID: 8175030 VIRIN: 231213-N-EJ843-1022 Resolution: 4644x3589 Size: 1.26 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delbert D. Black Pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain. [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.