Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delbert D. Black Pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain. [Image 5 of 6]

    Delbert D. Black Pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain.

    ROTA, SPAIN

    12.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS DELBERT D BLACK (DDG 119)

    231213-N-EJ843-1037 ROTA, Spain (Dec. 13, 2023) - Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) handle line as the ship pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain, Dec. 13, 2023. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 12:55
    Photo ID: 8175043
    VIRIN: 231213-N-EJ843-1037
    Resolution: 5876x3305
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delbert D. Black Pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain. [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Delbert D. Black Pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain.
    Delbert D. Black Pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain.
    Delbert D. Black Pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain.
    Delbert D. Black Pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain.
    Delbert D. Black Pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain.
    Delbert D. Black Pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UNDERWAY
    ROTA SPAIN
    DDG 119
    USS DELBERT D. BLACK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT