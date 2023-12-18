Delbert D. Black Pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain.

231213-N-EJ843-1037 ROTA, Spain (Dec. 13, 2023) - Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) handle line as the ship pulls into Naval Station Rota, Spain, Dec. 13, 2023. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

Date Taken: 12.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023