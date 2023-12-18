Operation JULEMAND 2023

Santa Claus and his helpers depart Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, to deliver gifts to local villages as part of Operation Julemand, Nov. 29, 2023. Operation Julemand efforts have been organized for over 60 years and has become a cornerstone of Pituffik SB’s outreach to their neighbors in northwest Greenland. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Roman Ocampo)
