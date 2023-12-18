Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation JULEMAND 2023 [Image 2 of 5]

    Operation JULEMAND 2023

    GREENLAND

    11.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Base Delta 1

    Santa Claus and his helpers depart Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, to deliver gifts to local villages as part of Operation Julemand, Nov. 29, 2023. Operation Julemand efforts have been organized for over 60 years and has become a cornerstone of Pituffik SB’s outreach to their neighbors in northwest Greenland. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Roman Ocampo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 12:55
    Photo ID: 8175034
    VIRIN: 231129-X-X1914-1002
    Resolution: 800x534
    Size: 106.39 KB
    Location: GL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation JULEMAND 2023 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation JULEMAND 2023
    Operation JULEMAND 2023
    Operation JULEMAND 2023
    Operation JULEMAND 2023
    Operation JULEMAND 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Operation JULEMAND 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Neighbors
    Santa
    Operation Julemand
    Partner to Win
    Pituffik Space Base
    Amplify the Guardian Spirit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT