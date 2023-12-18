U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lee Warren, the 821st Space Base Group deputy commander and Santa Claus, gathers with families in the village of Qaanaaq, Greenland, in support of Operation Julemand, Nov. 29, 2023. The operation is a joint outreach effort for the Greenlandic villages of Qaanaaq, Sivisivik, and Siorapuluk, as well as other smaller communities in the region. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Roman Ocampo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 12:55 Photo ID: 8175037 VIRIN: 231129-X-X1914-1007 Resolution: 800x534 Size: 151.72 KB Location: GL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation JULEMAND 2023 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.