Operation JULEMAND 2023

Gifts lay near a decorated tree before being given to families for the Operation Julemand celebration in the village of Qaanaaq, Greenland, Nov. 29, 2023. This year, Team Pituffik gathered around $10,000 for Operation Julemand and provided items like sporting goods, books, school supplies, dolls and stuffed animals for approximately 200 children in local villages. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Roman Ocampo)

