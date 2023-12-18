Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation JULEMAND 2023 [Image 4 of 5]

    Operation JULEMAND 2023

    GREENLAND

    11.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jake Plemons, 821st Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, and Lt. Col. Lee Warren, the 821st Space Base Group deputy commander and Santa Claus, are en route over Greenland to visit the village of Qaanaaq in support of Operation Julemand Nov. 29, 2023. This multi-national effort has been an on-going tradition for over 60 years and is held annually by U.S., Danish and Canadian military and civilian employees at Pituffik Space Base to promote goodwill with the Greenlandic people. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Roman Ocampo)

    This work, Operation JULEMAND 2023 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

