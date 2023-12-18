Operation JULEMAND 2023

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jake Plemons, 821st Security Forces Squadron senior enlisted leader, and Lt. Col. Lee Warren, the 821st Space Base Group deputy commander and Santa Claus, are en route over Greenland to visit the village of Qaanaaq in support of Operation Julemand Nov. 29, 2023. This multi-national effort has been an on-going tradition for over 60 years and is held annually by U.S., Danish and Canadian military and civilian employees at Pituffik Space Base to promote goodwill with the Greenlandic people. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Roman Ocampo)

