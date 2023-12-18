JACKKSONVILLE, FL. (December, 12, 2023) The Grinch eavesdrops as Santa goes over the finalists with Capt. Sharon House, Naval Hospital Jacksonville director, Executive Officer Capt. Raynese Roberts and Command Master Chief Jeremy Dunlap during the judging of our Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest today. Esperanza Rudolph won first place, while second place went to HM3 Shelby Williams; both received gift cards. Ugly Christmas sweaters are an annual tradition worn to celebrate the feel-good and cheerful nature of the holiday season.

(U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).

