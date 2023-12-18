Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest [Image 3 of 3]

    Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKKSONVILLE, FL. (December, 12, 2023) The Grinch eavesdrops as Santa goes over the finalists with Capt. Sharon House, Naval Hospital Jacksonville director, Executive Officer Capt. Raynese Roberts and Command Master Chief Jeremy Dunlap during the judging of our Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest today. Esperanza Rudolph won first place, while second place went to HM3 Shelby Williams; both received gift cards. Ugly Christmas sweaters are an annual tradition worn to celebrate the feel-good and cheerful nature of the holiday season.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).

