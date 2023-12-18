Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Detailers [Image 2 of 3]

    Detailers

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FL. (December, 12, 2023) U.S. Navy Nurse Corps Officer Detailer, Cmdr. Kendra Pennington, of Navy Personnel Command Millington, gives an officers detailers brief. This career development opportunity mapped out the detailing process, placement, and many other Navy opportunities to our staff. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).

    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 09:02
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    detailing process
    Cmdr. Kendra Pennington
    U.S. Navy Nurse Corps Officer Detailer

