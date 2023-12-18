JACKSONVILLE, FL. (December, 12, 2023) U.S. Navy Nurse Corps Officer Detailer, Cmdr. Kendra Pennington, of Navy Personnel Command Millington, gives an officers detailers brief. This career development opportunity mapped out the detailing process, placement, and many other Navy opportunities to our staff. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 09:02
|Photo ID:
|8174694
|VIRIN:
|231212-N-QA097-1001
|Resolution:
|1290x1416
|Size:
|324.92 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Detailers [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
