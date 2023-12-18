JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (November, 27, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ray Norfleet, a career counselor at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville, reviews a guidance checklist with a sailor via phone. Norfleet, a native of Portsmouth, Virginia, says, “I enjoy helping fellow service members as the progress in their journeys by providing information, assistance, and guidance on career decisions like obligated service, advanced schooling, reenlistment, and retirement.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).
