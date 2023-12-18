Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Career Counselor [Image 1 of 3]

    Career Counselor

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (November, 27, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ray Norfleet, a career counselor at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville, reviews a guidance checklist with a sailor via phone. Norfleet, a native of Portsmouth, Virginia, says, “I enjoy helping fellow service members as the progress in their journeys by providing information, assistance, and guidance on career decisions like obligated service, advanced schooling, reenlistment, and retirement.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).
    #FacesofNHJax

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Career Counselor [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    career counselor
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville

