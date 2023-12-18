3AF commander hosts KMC Christmas Concert as thank you to local community

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, provides opening remarks at the Kaiserslautern Military Community Christmas Concert in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 16, 2023. The annual concert has been a tradition for 40 years, and serves as a thank you to the community for their acceptance, hospitality and support of U.S. forces and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

Date Taken: 12.16.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 Photo ID: 8174409 Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE