U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joe Rulli, U.S. Air Forces Europe - Air Forces Africa band saxophonist, performs a solo during the Kaiserslautern Military Community Christmas Concert in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 16, 2023. The annual holiday concert has been a tradition for 40 years, and serves as a thank you to the community for their acceptance, hospitality and support of U.S. forces and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

3AF commander hosts KMC Christmas Concert as thank you to local community [Image 6 of 6]