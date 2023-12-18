Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3AF commander hosts KMC Christmas Concert as thank you to local community [Image 4 of 6]

    3AF commander hosts KMC Christmas Concert as thank you to local community

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dave Dell, trumpeter, performs a solo at the Kaiserslautern Military Community Christmas Concert in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 16, 2023. The annual concert has been a tradition for 40 years, and serves as a thank you to the community for their acceptance, hospitality and support of U.S. forces and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    This work, 3AF commander hosts KMC Christmas Concert as thank you to local community [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

