Audience members watch the U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa band perform at the Kaiserslautern Military Community Christmas Concert in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 16, 2023. The annual holiday concert has been a tradition for 40 years, and serves as a thank you to the community for their acceptance, hospitality and support of U.S. forces and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 02:57
|Photo ID:
|8174413
|VIRIN:
|231216-F-FN350-1127
|Resolution:
|5082x3381
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3AF commander hosts KMC Christmas Concert as thank you to local community [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT