USINDOPACOM Engages as Maui Relief Efforts Continue

Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with Maui Mayor Richard Bissen on Dec. 14 during a visit to recognize community leaders, volunteers, first responders, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers supporting ongoing recovery efforts on Maui, deepening the relationship between the state and the USINDOPACOM mission. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region with its Allies and partners by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fight to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

