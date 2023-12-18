Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Engages as Maui Relief Efforts Continue [Image 1 of 4]

    USINDOPACOM Engages as Maui Relief Efforts Continue

    MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Senior joint-force leaders from the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility volunteer on Dec. 14 at the Maui Relief Storage Facility, a donation management center that receives, sorts and catalogs donations to support ongoing recovery efforts following the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui. Service members recognized the community leaders, volunteers, first responders, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who acted quickly and bravely during the fires and continue to support their community. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region with its Allies and partners by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fight to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 18:53
    Photo ID: 8174100
    VIRIN: 231214-N-BD629-1583
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: MAUI, HI, US
