USINDOPACOM Engages as Maui Relief Efforts Continue

Senior joint-force leaders from the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility volunteer on Dec. 14 at the Maui Relief Storage Facility, a donation management center that receives, sorts and catalogs donations to support ongoing recovery efforts following the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui. Service members recognized the community leaders, volunteers, first responders, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who acted quickly and bravely during the fires and continue to support their community. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region with its Allies and partners by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fight to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

