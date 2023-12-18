USINDOPACOM Engages as Maui Relief Efforts Continue

Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Rear Adm. Michael Day, commander of the Fourteenth Coast Guard District, meet Coast Guardsman Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kaleiopi Guth during an event on Dec. 14 to recognize the brave and continued recovery efforts of community leaders, volunteers, first responders, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Maui following the Aug. 8 wildfires. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region with its Allies and partners by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fight to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

