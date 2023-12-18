USINDOPACOM Engages as Maui Relief Efforts Continue

Community leaders, volunteers, first responders, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers members pose for a group photo with senior joint-force leaders from the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility following a lunch on Dec. 14 to recognize their brave and continued recovery efforts on Maui after the Aug. 8 wildfires. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region with its Allies and partners by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fight to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

