Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, outgoing United States Army Combined Arms Support Command commanding general, passes the unit colors to Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr., United States Army Combined Arms Center commanding general, during the CASCOM change of command ceremony on Dec. 14, 2023, at the Beaty Theater on Fort Gregg-Adams. The passing of the colors signifies the passing of leadership from the outgoing to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Sharp)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2023 12:41
|Photo ID:
|8173423
|VIRIN:
|231214-A-SV061-1013
|Resolution:
|4632x3088
|Size:
|12.44 MB
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army CASCOM and Fort Gregg-Adams welcomes new commanding general [Image 2 of 2], by RYAN SHARP, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army CASCOM and Fort Gregg-Adams welcomes new commanding general
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT