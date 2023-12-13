Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12.14.2023

    Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr., United States Army Combined Arms Center commanding general, passes the unit colors to Brig. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, the incoming United States Army Combined Arms Support Command commanding general, during the CASCOM change of command ceremony on Dec. 14, 2023, at the Beaty Theater on Fort Gregg-Adams. Passing of the unit colors is a time-honored tradition where the outgoing commander relinquishes command by passing the guidon to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Juan Jimenez)

    This work, U.S. Army CASCOM and Fort Gregg-Adams welcomes new commanding general [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

