U.S. Army CASCOM and Fort Gregg-Adams welcomes new commanding general

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr., United States Army Combined Arms Center commanding general, passes the unit colors to Brig. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, the incoming United States Army Combined Arms Support Command commanding general, during the CASCOM change of command ceremony on Dec. 14, 2023, at the Beaty Theater on Fort Gregg-Adams. Passing of the unit colors is a time-honored tradition where the outgoing commander relinquishes command by passing the guidon to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Juan Jimenez)

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – The U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command hosts a change of command ceremony from Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly to Brig. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, Dec. 14 at the Beaty Theater.



Donahue returns to lead CASCOM and Fort Gregg-Adams after 18 months away. She previously served as the Quartermaster General from 2020 to 2022.



“I missed the people in this command, their ideas, their pursuit of excellence, and how they promote trust, develop leaders, and drive change across our Army and a sustainment enterprise,” she said. “I'm excited, grateful and honored to be back as your 24th CASCOM commanding general.”



Lt. Gen. Milford Beagle, commanding general of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center hosted the formalities that included the traditional passing of the colors.



“Many have told me what a great leader [Donahue] is, they described her keen intellect, they described her ability to drive change, and be a true professional,” said Beagle. “I know that you are ready to get to this chapter of your journey, and excited to command soldiers, and leaders here at CASCOM and the Sustainment Center of Excellence. You are about to be on a journey that you will never forget, and you will enjoy every single day.”



Donahue previously served as the deputy director for readiness, strategy and operations for the Army’s Deputy Chief of Staff G-4 Logistics, Department of the Army Headquarters, Washington D.C.



“I look forward to reinforcing relationships with our fellow centers of excellence, our allies and partners, industry and community’s leaders to modernize our Army sustainment warfighting capabilities, to recruit, develop, and mentor the next generation of sustainment professionals,” she added. “And to make Fort Gregg- Adams the best installation in the Army for our civilian soldiers and our families.”



Simerly has served as the CASCOM and Fort Gregg-Adams commanding general and senior mission commander since July 9, 2021.



“[Simerly] is deeply committed to his profession, to his soldiers, and to his Army civilian professionals, Beagle said. “CASCOM is the epitome of a disciplined, hardworking, and forward-thinking organization, and that is a reflection on their leadership and their commander.”



Simerly summed up his tenure highlights with three simple themes: gratitude, pride, and confidence.



“In the past 30 months, our team has trained nearly 300,000 students in hundreds of classrooms and dozens of training areas at Fort Gregg-Adams and Fort Jackson in six states, nine installations, on the internet and around the world,” said Simerly. “CASCOM trainers and instructors are teaching soldiers and civilians to meet standards and do their jobs the Army way.”



Early in his tenure, Simerly led Task Force Eagle, coordinating Operation Allies Refuge/Allies Freedom, the mission to re-settle over 42,000 Afghan allies and their families. More than 3,000 of whom passed through the installation as they re-settled in the United States.



“Given less than six days to prepare and organize, CASCOM led a task force that included all five military services, five non-government agencies and 400 personnel from across the federal government,” Simerly said. “The success of that mission had a direct impact on national security, while reaffirming the enormous value of this organization to both the Army and the nation.”



In the last year, the outgoing commanding general also led local planning for the redesignation of the installation from Fort Lee to Fort Gregg-Adams. The Congressionally-mandated effort culminated in an April 27 ceremony, bringing together leaders from around the Army, the central Virginia region, and the local community.



“We formally redesignated this installation to Fort Gregg-Adams, and in doing so became the first installation named for two Black soldiers and the only U.S. military installation designated in honor of a living individual,” Simerly said.



Simerly’s next assignment is as director of the Defense Logistics Agency.



Distinguished guests included Fort Gregg-Adams namesake, retired Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg, retired Gen. Martin Dempsey, Army Materiel Command team, Gen. Charles Hamilton, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers. Also in attendance were Hon. Christopher Lowman, assistant secretary of defense for sustainment, W. Jordon Gills, former assistant secretary of defense for sustainment, and Lt. Gen. Maria Gervais, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command.