    21st Korea-America Association Friendship Night [Image 4 of 8]

    21st Korea-America Association Friendship Night

    SEOUL, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Carrie Castillo 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Representing Gen. Paul LaCamera, USFK commander was Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford, USFK J5 Plans and Policy. Wolford spoke after a video presentation for the 2023 KAA Friendship Award recipients, the late Maj. Gen. Joseph P. Cleland, the commander of the 40th Infantry Division, and his wife Florence Emily Cadotte Cleland. KAA organizes this year-end banquet to show appreciation and gratitude to the U.S. military and its members stationed in Korea. The events aim to strengthen the bond between the two nations, celebrate the contributions of the military personnel in maintaining peace and security in the region, and foster friendship between American and Korean communities.

    This work, 21st Korea-America Association Friendship Night [Image 8 of 8], by Carrie Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

