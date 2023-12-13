21st Korea-America Association Friendship Night

Accepting the 21st KAA Friendship Award on behalf of the late Maj. Gen. Joseph P. Cleland and his late wife Florence Emily Cadotte Cleland was Sang-ye Park, principal of Gapyeong High School. The KAA has a committee that makes recommendations, evaluates, and selects winners between Koreans and Americans every year for their Friendship Award. The Cleland's were selected for the 21st KAA Friendship Award for their contribution of approximately $30,000 during the Korean War to build a school for the local students and continued contributions of scholarships until they each had passed away. (Courtesy photo from Korea-America Association)

