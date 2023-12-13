Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st Korea-America Association Friendship Night [Image 6 of 8]

    21st Korea-America Association Friendship Night

    SEOUL, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Hyonsuk Chong 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Accepting the 21st KAA Friendship Award on behalf of the late Maj. Gen. Joseph P. Cleland and his late wife Florence Emily Cadotte Cleland was Sang-ye Park, principal of Gapyeong High School. The KAA has a committee that makes recommendations, evaluates, and selects winners between Koreans and Americans every year for their Friendship Award. The Cleland's were selected for the 21st KAA Friendship Award for their contribution of approximately $30,000 during the Korean War to build a school for the local students and continued contributions of scholarships until they each had passed away. (Courtesy photo from Korea-America Association)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 02:31
    Photo ID: 8170069
    VIRIN: 231205-D-VL656-2691
    Resolution: 4000x2668
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: SEOUL, 41, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Korea-America Association Friendship Night [Image 8 of 8], by Hyonsuk Chong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    21st Korea-America Association Friendship Night
    21st Korea-America Association Friendship Night
    21st Korea-America Association Friendship Night
    21st Korea-America Association Friendship Night
    21st Korea-America Association Friendship Night
    21st Korea-America Association Friendship Night
    21st Korea-America Association Friendship Night
    21st Korea-America Association Friendship Night

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    21st Korea-America Association Friendship Night

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    ROK
    Army
    Cleland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT