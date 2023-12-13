Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Korea-America Association Friendship Night [Image 1 of 8]

    21st Korea-America Association Friendship Night

    SEOUL, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Carrie Castillo 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Gen. Shin Chul Kang, Combined Forces Command deputy commander, provided congratulatory remarks at the opening of the 21st KAA Friendship Night, Dec. 5. This annual banquet is an opportunity for KAA to show their ongoing support to the service members for more than 50 years, as well as mark the 60th anniversary of the founding of the association.

