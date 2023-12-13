USS Pearl Harbor returns home following Pacific Partnership 2023

U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 1st Class Thomas Vaglivielo, from Kearny, Arizona, greets his family after coming ashore as the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) returns to Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) in San Diego, Dec. 14, 2023. Pearl Harbor was underway participating in the 18th iteration of Pacific Partnership, the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

