USS Pearl Harbor returns home following Pacific Partnership 2023

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 1st Class Thomas Vaglivielo, from Kearny, Arizona, greets...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 1st Class Thomas Vaglivielo, from Kearny, Arizona, greets his family after coming ashore as the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) returns to Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) in San Diego, Dec. 14, 2023. Pearl Harbor was underway participating in the 18th iteration of Pacific Partnership, the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO - Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) returned to its homeport in Naval Base San Diego, Dec. 13, following the completion of its participation in the 18th annual Pacific Partnership mission.



Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Pearl Harbor departed San Diego in July, and conducted mission stops in the Philippines, Malaysia, Fiji and Tonga, where it was joined by partners from Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom.



“USS Pearl Harbor was an irreplaceable piece of the Pacific Partnership 2023 mission,” said Capt. Claudine Caluori, mission commander. “I would like to thank Pearl Harbor and her crew for the many months of dedication they have poured into executing one of the most challenging and rewarding missions in the fleet. Your efforts have directly supported U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s priority of bolstering security and stability in the region.”



The team aboard Pearl Harbor supported individual projects tailored to the specific requirements based on requests of each host nation to include engineering, medical, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and host-nation outreach engagements with Allies and partners.



A set of Sailors embarked the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s JS Shimokita from Brisbane, Australia, to Tailevu Province, Fiji, to conduct a mangrove revitalization project that will serve as natural protection along the country’s southeast coastline. Another set of Pearl Harbor Sailors swapped ships with Sailors from the Republic of Korea’s ROKS Cheon Ja Bong for a cultural exchange on the transit from the Philippines to Malaysia.



“Missions like these are the very reason why people join the Navy, and the steadfast dedication and commitment the crew poured into this deployment is worthy of the highest praise,” said Cmdr. Sameer Khanna, Pearl Harbor commanding officer. “But for right now, I am eager to give my Sailors and Marines well deserved time to celebrate the holidays at home with their loved ones.”



Pearl Harbor was joined by Independence class littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6), who made mission stops to Samoa and Fiji. The USS Mercy is currently supporting Pacific Partnership 2024-1, who will conduct mission stops throughout the South Pacific until early next year.