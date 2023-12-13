Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Pearl Harbor returns home following Pacific Partnership 2023 [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Pearl Harbor returns home following Pacific Partnership 2023

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 1st Class Robert Greenfield comes ashore as the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) returns to Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) in San Diego, Dec. 14, 2023. Pearl Harbor was underway participating in the 18th iteration of Pacific Partnership, the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 01:25
    SAN DIEGO, US
