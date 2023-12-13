USS Pearl Harbor returns home following Pacific Partnership 2023

U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) man the rails as the ship moors at Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) in San Diego, Dec. 14, 2023. Pearl Harbor was underway participating in the 18th iteration of Pacific Partnership, the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

