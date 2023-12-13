A T-51A Deathhawk waits its turn during the National Intercollegiate Flying Association Region I Safety and Flight Evaluation Conference 2023 competition at Davis Airfield Oct. 10, 2023. The U.S. Air Force Academy Precision Flying Team captured its 37th regional championship Oct. 12. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Pacheco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 12.14.2023 13:37 Photo ID: 8168766 VIRIN: 231010-F-NU281-1007 Resolution: 3765x2506 Size: 3.24 MB Location: USAF ACADEMY, CO, US Hometown: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flying Team wins 37th consecutive region title [Image 3 of 3], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.