Flying Team wins 37th consecutive region title

Photo By Justin Pacheco | A T-51A Deathhawk waits its turn during the National Intercollegiate Flying Association Region I Safety and Flight Evaluation Conference 2023 competition at Davis Airfield Oct. 10, 2023. The U.S. Air Force Academy Precision Flying Team captured its 37th regional championship Oct. 12. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Pacheco)

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.- The U.S. Air Force Academy Precision Flying Team members captured their 37th consecutive National Intercollegiate Flying Association Region I Safety and Flight Evaluation Conference championship. The Academy has won the competition every year since 1987.



The 557th Flying Training Squadron hosted this year’s SAFECON regional competition at Davis Airfield at the Academy Oct. 8-12.



Dominating the competition



Team members took first place in 11 of 15 categories, including the Flight Events and Ground Events championships. Cadet 1st Class Alex Scatena was named Top Pilot. By the end of the first day of competition with three of four flying events completed, team members felt they were on track to keep the region trophy at the Academy.



“In years past, I think we’ve had a few pilots who came back unsure of their performance,” said Cadet 1st Class Jacob James. “But this year, every crew came back feeling very strongly about their performance.”



Headed to Wisconsin for nationals



The regional competition is an indicator of what’s to come at the national competition, said Lt. Col. Stephen Lindhart, 557th Flying Training Squadron commander.



In May, the Academy team once again qualified for the NIFA National SAFECON Flight Competition in Janesville, Wisconsin, scheduled for May 2024.



“The Flying Team is expecting a high finish at nationals,” Linhardt said. “There is a lot of excitement surrounding, not only the veterans on the team, but the younger class cadets, who have outperformed the already high expectations.”



Training for excellence



The Flying Team flies the T-41-D Mescalero in training areas around Davis Airfield and the Colorado Springs Airport. Cadet pilots fly the T-51A Deathhawk for regional and national competitions. The team develops officers and skilled pilots through a competitive team environment, with an emphasis on training. Team members fly at least every other day during the academic year and daily during a three-week summer period dedicated to airmanship.



Long hours at the airfield



The catalyst for the Flying Team’s success in regionals began much earlier, said Cadet 2nd Class Erin Brzusek. Months of preparation and competition among each other for a spot on the 15-person team made their dominating performance possible.



“It may sound a little cliché, but I feel the key for us at the competition was the months of hard work and preparation beforehand,” Brzusek said. “I think the tryout process is where a lot of our strengths lie. The reason the team has such a strong bond is t because we select cadets who are dedicated to the Air Force, aviation and lift each other.”



Competitive mindset



Flying team members also credit their success to their collective mentality. They love to compete and have a special bond with team alumni who refer to themselves and current members as “Bolts” after their call sign. Current Bolts dined with Class of 2013 alumni on the night they added another regional championship, James said.



“We like to say the Bolt bloodline runs deep,” James said. “I think that’s what makes us perform the way we do. Our mentality is a little different. We are all competitive by nature.”