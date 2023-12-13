Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flying Team wins 37th consecutive region title [Image 2 of 3]

    Flying Team wins 37th consecutive region title

    USAF ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Justin Pacheco 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Cadet 1st Class Jacob James poses in front of the T-51A Deathhawk that the U.S. Air Force Academy Precision Flying Team uses in competition. The team won its 37th National Intercollegiate Flying Association Region I Safety and Flight Evaluation Conference championship Oct. 12, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Pacheco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 13:37
    Photo ID: 8168765
    VIRIN: 231012-F-NU281-2012
    Resolution: 533x800
    Size: 57.1 KB
    Location: USAF ACADEMY, CO, US
    Hometown: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying Team wins 37th consecutive region title [Image 3 of 3], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flying Team wins 37th consecutive region title
    Flying Team wins 37th consecutive region title
    Flying Team wins 37th consecutive region title

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Flying Team wins 37th consecutive region title

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Precision Flying Team
    National Intercollegiate Flying Association Region I Safety and Flight Evaluation Conference

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT