Cadet 1st Class Jacob James poses in front of the T-51A Deathhawk that the U.S. Air Force Academy Precision Flying Team uses in competition. The team won its 37th National Intercollegiate Flying Association Region I Safety and Flight Evaluation Conference championship Oct. 12, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 13:37
|Photo ID:
|8168765
|VIRIN:
|231012-F-NU281-2012
|Resolution:
|533x800
|Size:
|57.1 KB
|Location:
|USAF ACADEMY, CO, US
|Hometown:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flying Team wins 37th consecutive region title [Image 3 of 3], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Flying Team wins 37th consecutive region title
