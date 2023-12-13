A U.S. Air Force Academy Precision Flying Team pilot flies a T-51A Deathhawk during the National Intercollegiate Flying Association Region I Safety and Flight Evaluation Conference 2023 competition at Davis Airfield Oct. 10, 2023. The Flying Team has won the regional championship every year since 1987. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rayna Grace)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.10.2023 Date Posted: 12.14.2023 13:37 Photo ID: 8168764 VIRIN: 231010-F-YD678-2030 Resolution: 2397x1595 Size: 1.53 MB Location: USAF ACADEMY, CO, US Hometown: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flying Team wins 37th consecutive region title [Image 3 of 3], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.